This Couple Broke Up In Burger King’s Instagram Comments

Forget over-the-phone breakups —Instagram comment breakups are way more savage. But alas, cheaters never prosper, especially not in the age of social media. Last month, the Burger King Instagram account posted an innocent photo of some of its breakfast menu items. What happened in the comments over the past weekend, however, wasn't so innocent. Instagram user @jordan_vonsmith86 unwittingly commented on the photo, “My girl legit took 20 minutes ordering in the drive thru last night, those whoppers were worth it tho lol.” As luck would have it, however, another user had some pressing questions about his comment. "Umm excuse me @jordan_vonsmith86??? I don’t recall going last night or ever liking Burger King who are you talking about?" another user called @shanlee_rose commented.
Her question was followed by a request for him to answer his phone. Jordan, however, insisted that he was with a friend. "'You need to chill out, I was with @kitcass01 and we were just catching up," he commented.
@kitcass01 then commented, "Please don't bring me into this." The back-and-forth eventually culminated in @shanlee_rose posting, “Hope the whopper jr’s were worth it. Your shit’s outside.” While some Instagram users ate up the absolute drama behind the exchange, others were quick to call it out as being fake. Of course, we may never really know if this exchange was for real or not, but if it is, it just goes to show that cheaters can run, but they can't hide (especially not in Burger King's Instagram).
