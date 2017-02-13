How To Escape A Date, According To Twitter

Ideally, you would go on a date, hit it off with the person, and that would be that. But for every date that seems to spark instant chemistry, more often than not, there are those dates. You know the ones. In the words of a friend of mine, "have you ever been on a date so awkward and bad that you would be willing to set yourself on fire just to get out of it?" Thankfully for my friend — and for all of us — Twitter has come up with some useful ways to get out of a date. On Monday, the hashtag #HowToEscapeADate started trending on Twitter as users chimed in with their own suggestions. Some had helpful go-to guidelines:
Advertisement
#HowToEscapeADate Duh! So simple. Just use gum, old gift card, lipstick, & lighter in your purse to blow open an escape tunnel in the br. ?— Tee Party Angel (@teepartyangel) February 13, 2017
#HowToEscapeADate— McKenzie (@SilverCricket9) February 13, 2017
No matter what he's talking about, bring the conversation back to your cat.
"I love to travel."
"My cat's an explorer."
Others got philosophical:
#HowToEscapeADate— Samson Auble (@SamAuble) February 13, 2017
You don't have to escape a date if you don't go on any in the first place pic.twitter.com/6PCMkqC7rI
Some put stock in the power of a good, well-timed excuse:
"I'm reading a great book & simply must get home to finish it!" #HowToEscapeADate pic.twitter.com/dqtsutgCoF— Random House (@randomhouse) February 13, 2017
Some got brutally honest:
And if all else fails, pull a semi-Gone Girl and fake your own death.
Buy a $600 dummy of yourself and fake your death#HowToEscapeADate pic.twitter.com/p964pHMh2p— James Morgan (@JamesMorgan92) February 13, 2017
Advertisement