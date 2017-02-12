Yale College Named For White Supremacist Changed To Honor Female Scientist

For almost 85 years, Yale's Calhoun College honored alumnus John C. Calhoun. There's just one problem. Calhoun was an outspoken advocate for slavery and a noted white supremacist. Well, times are changing. After student and faculty protests, the Huffington Post reports that Yale is ready to rename it after a notable female alumna, Grace Murray Hopper. "The decision to change a college’s name is not one we take lightly," Yale President Peter Salovey said in a press release. "But John C. Calhoun's legacy as a white supremacist and a national leader who passionately supported slavery as a 'positive good' fundamentally conflicts with Yale’s mission and values." Instead of extolling white supremacy, the new Hopper College will take its name from one of the very first women to earn a degree in mathematics at Yale — and in America. Hopper earned her masters at the university in 1930 and her doctorate in 1934. According to Yale's website, Hopper "was a remarkable woman who grandly rose to the challenges of programming the first computers." Have you ever filed a bug report? You have Hopper to thank for that. She actually coined the term "bug" in reference to a computer malfunction. Additionally, Hopper served in the Navy, reaching the rank of Rear Admiral. The name change won't be official until July, but students are already celebrating. Instead of waiting for brass plaques and new signage, some have taken it upon themselves to change the signage around the building.
Amazing Grace! On Feb. 11, 2017, Yale Univ. "nullifies" Calhoun College and renames it for Grace Murray Hopper. pic.twitter.com/sDeq6m44W4— Victoria Puyat (@VictoriaPuyat) February 11, 2017
