KFC’s Valentine’s Day Bucket Is Way Better Than Chocolate

Valentine's Day is next week. If you haven't locked down a reservation just yet or if you're still looking for that perfect gift for your S.O. — or yourself, who are we to judge? — KFC is upgrading the usual box of chocolates with a truly unique take on V-Day gifting. KFC Canada is running a contest now for true fried chicken devotees. The Colonel is looking for love stories and we assume that the spicier they are, the better. If you think that you've got one worthy of a limited-edition heart-shaped ChickenGram bucket filled with Original Recipe, all you have to do is submit your tale on KFC Canada's Facebook page. Unfortunately, American KFC fans aren't eligible for the contest, but the can admire that sweet fried chicken and that one-of-a-kind bucket. A total of 10 winners will be chosen and KFC reps told Mashable that winners "will be selected based on how compelling their love story is. But we can say confidently that any KFC ChickenGram wedding proposals will most likely receive one." A fried chicken proposal? We smell viral video...or is that KFC's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices? KFC Canada released an up-close look at the bucket, complete with some poetry to accompany the good stuff.
Advertisement
Speaking of poetry, the winners will get to choose one of three poems for their buckets. While these are anything but Shakespearean sonnets, we have to admit that this combination of appealing to our hearts and stomachs is definitely a win-win for Valentine's Day. Check out all three options, with nary a "roses are red, violets are blue," below.
Advertisement