Game Of Thrones Actor Reveals Who We Should Really Be Keeping An Eye On Next Season

Have you ever searched for your house keys for hours only to find them dangling outside in the keyhole? Or felt the flush of embarrassment while searching for your sunglasses, only to discover they've been sitting on your head the entire time? Well, the latest Game Of Thrones theory kind of feels like that. In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, actor Conleth Hill, who plays Varys on GoT, alluded to an interesting theory. When the interviewer asked whether or not viewers of the hit HBO series have been paying attention to the wrong characters, he had much to say. "Very interesting question. I can tell you that I loved working with Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger), and I can tell you that it’s possible we work together again. But not definite.” Varys and Littlefinger — the two, sneakiest most Machiavellian characters on the show — are the show's perpetual survivors. They've been the perfect B story. Though when you think about it, they've been running the show the entire time. In season 4 we learned that Littlefinger was behind a major plot twist, before he offed Sansa's crazy auntie Lysa Arryn. He's now Lord Protector of the Vale. A few seasons ago he ran a brothel and was Master of Coin. Talk about a come-up. Varys, on the other hand, was responsible for the marriage of our dear Daenerys and Khal Drogo. As explained by a Reddit user and noted by HuffPo: "He conspired with Illyrio to get Daenerys married to Khal Drogo. Varys conspired with him to get her dragon eggs. Varys conspired with Jorah from the beginning. To me, a lot of her success is owed to Varys."
It's clear that these two have been puppet masters for the entire show. But here's an even scarier question: What happens if they've been working together this whole time? We'll soon find out.
It's clear that these two have been puppet masters for the entire show. But here's an even scarier question: What happens if they've been working together this whole time? We'll soon find out.
Advertisement