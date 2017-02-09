This Dating App Wants To Match People Based On Intelligence

If you think of yourself as a sapiosexual, this is the dating app for you. Aptly dubbed "Sapio," the app makes matches based on intelligence, and amongst other things, allows users to define themselves as sapiosexual, or someone who finds intelligence the most sexually attractive feature. Sapio, which calls itself "a dating app with depth," wants to gives users "a fast and fun way to evaluate potential matches on both brains and looks." Kristin Tynsk, one of the app's co-founders, told the Huffington Post that being sapiosexual isn't just about valuing high IQ — it's about valuing those with the same level of intelligence. "They’re attracted to someone based on a matching level of intelligence, interests, conversation, drive, sense of humor,” Tynski told the Huffington Post. "For many, defining oneself as sapiosexual has become statement against the current status quo of hookup culture and superficiality, where looks are prized above all else." Tynsk also told the Huffington Post that, coming from an LGBTQ family, she wanted to create an app that wasn't just for straight people and that "focused more on the mind and the heart than simply on looks." The app seems to do this by allowing users to connect through the "Question Explorer," where they can answer 300 open-ended questions from categories such as "Achievements" and "Inside My Head." While there's obviously nothing wrong with wanting to connect with someone based on shared interests and "the mind and the heart," who's to say that people who are hooking up on other apps aren't doing the same thing? Though the app doesn't require any sort of proof that you're an intelligent person (i.e., information about your college degree, or an IQ score), it remains to be seen whether your chances of meeting someone of a certain intelligence level would be any different here than on, say, OkCupid, where you can also make matches based on answers from questionnaires. Intelligence isn't really something that's easily quantified — plus, some critics have made the claim that sapiosexuality is, well, a little pretentious. But either way, at its best, maybe the app really will link up some like-minded individuals.
