Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has some great news. The model and actor announced that she's pregnant, with an Instagram showcasing her growing bump on a tropical beach. Huntington-Whiteley is wearing a zigzag bikini in the pic, and her beachy hair is blowing in the wind. We're guessing that her glow can be credited to her pregnancy, not her line of makeup with Brit brand Marks & Spencer. "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!" she captioned the photo, which was taken by Huntington-Whiteley's fiancé, Jason Statham. She signed it "lots of love." They have been dating for almost six years. The actress is set to appear in Fate of the Furious (the Fast and Furious franchise's eighth installment), and we're sure that Huntington-Whiteley will have a killer maternity wardrobe while promoting the film. In 2015, Huntington-Whiteley told the Sunday Express, "Having a family is something I think about for sure."
