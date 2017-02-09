This Beauty & The Beast & Harry Potter Mashup Is Low-Key Magical

We appreciate a good pop culture mash-up here at R29 — and the weirder, the better. That's why we're head-over-heels for this new viral video, "Beauty and Lord Voldemort." If you couldn't tell, the YouTube clip, from Swedish comedy sketch duo PistolShrimps (Stian Hafstad and Christer Larsen), is a combination of Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter. It imagines Belle falling in love with none other than He Who Must Not Be Named. "Who could ever learn to love a real beast like Voldemort?" posits the caption. This thing is genius for a couple reasons. Subbing Voldemort in for the Beast is brilliant. The editing is practically seamless, and the cavernous castle settings from both films stitch the shots together perfectly. The dark, magical feel of both the movies works so well. And then there's the fact that they are both Emma Watson vehicles. Watch the amazing video for yourself, below.
