Hogwarts is nothing like the suburban Illinois high school that serves as the setting for The Breakfast Club. Or is it? A video mashup from Mashable Watercooler suggests the two academic institutions actually have a lot in common.
Hogwarts may be an elite academy filled with eager young witches and wizards, but it's also home to the same archetypical teens who roam the halls in John Hughes' 1985 classic. In the video, Hermione, Ron, Harry, Draco, and Luna step in for characters played by Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy. While some comparisons are spot on — Hermione is definitely the brain and Luna the recluse — others are a bit of a stretch. What do Ron and Ringwald's Claire have in common other than red hair? Nothing, right?
If you watch with an open mind, the mashup does hit some satisfying nostalgia buttons. Just like The Breakfast Club gang, the Hogwarts kids flout school rules, dance around, fall in love, and learn to overcome their differences. Now we'd like to see a version that pits the Brat Pack in a battle against Voldemort.
