Goodwill Has A Wild & Hilarious Request Of You This Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day can be a great way to celebrate the special person (or people) in your life. But if you're still reeling from the end of a relationship or carrying some leftover baggage — literally — it may not be the most enjoyable day for you. Thankfully, Goodwill has a solid way for you to find some closure — while doing a good deed. Goodwill of Southern Nevada is inviting people to participate in their donation drive, "Dump Your Ex's Stuff," from now until February 14. According to a press release, the annual drive, which began on January 29, is accepting donations of things that an ex-partner or spouse may have left behind after the break-up. Not only that, Goodwill is also taking anything that may simply remind you of your ex. So if you're still hanging on to the old iPhone you had when the two of you first met, now is your chance to let it go. Of course, you have the opportunity to dump your ex's stuff to Goodwill any time of the year, but if your old feelings are getting you down while everyone seems to be buying each other roses, now is a good a time as ever for a clean slate. "By turning ill-will towards an ex into Goodwill, donors can turn break ups into opportunities for local Nevadans," the press release reads. Though the official "Dump Your Ex's Stuff" donation drive seems to only be happening in Nevada and Kansas, you can always hit up your local Goodwill. Closure is, after all, a pretty universal thing.
Advertisement