Finally, A Wine Glass That Conforms To Your Face

If you've ever watched the opening credits to Knocked Up and thought, "That gas mask bong is cool, but I wish you could put wine in it," then you had a relatable thought. Designer James Piatt is now attempting to Kickstart the "wine glass mask," which is basically a gas mask for wine. The design, according to Piatt, is "part function and part novelty." The glass conforms to your face and utilizes the Venturi Effect to help amplify the aroma of the wine. "[R]ed wine breathes wine molecules combine with nitrogen and oxygen in the air," Piatt writes. "The venturi nozzles on the front of the Wine Glass Mask™ reduce the flow of oxygen and nitrogen and increase their velocity entering the wine aroma mixing chamber as you breathe in. The added air speed lifts more wine vapors off the surface enriching the aroma and flavor." Apparently, it works. And look, we're willing to try it in the privacy of our own homes. But that might not happen; Piatt has only gotten $366 pledged of $78,000 goal. Check out his Kickstarter here.
