One Day At A Time Star Says Coming Clean About Incest Caused A Rift In Her Family

The world was rocked when Mackenzie Phillips revealed that she and her father, former Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips, carried on a 10-year relationship. In her new book, Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction, Mackenzie revealed that some members of her family still blame her for the situation. "I’ve come to understand that some in my family have chosen to hold on to the pain and anger they felt when I came out with the truth about my dad," Mackenzie says. "I understand that they’re still caught in a textbook response of devaluing the victim and holding up the perpetrator." Mackenzie, who is now a drug rehab counselor, says that she now relies on her own counselor and a select group of loved ones for support. When news of the decade-long relationship with her father came to light in 2009, the world learned that John Phillips raped his daughter when she was 19. According to People, they were both "under the influence of drugs and alcohol" at the time, but they continued to maintain a secret, and as Mackenzie claims, eventually consensual, relationship for the next 10 years. While many family members have been supportive, Mackenzie adds that several have blamed her for revealing a family secret and accused her of lying. Mackenzie claims that she's been uninvited from family events and is shunned by certain members. She insists that they focus on the fact that John Phillips is dead and can't defend himself or offer another side of the story. Mackenzie has resolved herself to the fact that some will never accept her, whether they're family or just people in the general public who continue to judge her for what transpired. "I’ve also had to accept that, of course, I’d be the target of negative reactions and feelings because I’m the one who wrote the book and told a truth no one wanted to hear," Mackenzie said. "If you’re trying to maintain some sort of façade so you can avoid pain, the last thing you want is for the façade to be demolished." If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
