KFC Just Released Pizza With A Fried Chicken Crust

Recently we were pleasantly surprised by Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa, and perhaps KFC caught wind of the taco chain's success. Never ones to be outdone by weird chicken products, KFC just released a different dish that also uses fried chicken as a bread substitute. It's called the Chizza. Today, KFC announced this new menu item, saying "Chicken or pizza? Get the best of both in one, with the #UltimateMashup." To make this strange "pizza," a fried chicken breast is topped with pizza sauce, slices of chicken ham, pineapple chunks, shredded mozzarella, and KFC's signature cheese sauce. It's then baked and voila, you've got a Chizza. Since we haven't tried it, the jury's still out on whether it truly is the "ultimate mashup," but it's definitely going to have to try hard to beat the Naked Chicken Chalupa. Unfortunately, we won't be able to find out if the Chizza is a worthy contender just yet, as it's only available in Singapore right now. That might be for the best. We're not totally sure America could handle another crazy chicken dish just yet.
