What’s The Deal With Katy Perry & Those Disco Balls?

Katy Perry's clues about her new music aren't exactly subtle, but that doesn't mean we're not pumped. Perry's been tweeting hints about her song "Chained to the Rhythm," which will be released on Friday. Fans don't have to wait until then to preview the track, though. The singer's been leaving music-playing disco balls around the world. On Tuesday night, Perry tweeted a video of her foot chained to a disco ball and wrote, "Why are we all so chained... #FRIDAYTHE10TH." The clip features the music, so it's not hard to infer what she meant with the hashtag.
Why are we all so chained... #FRIDAYTHE10TH pic.twitter.com/DOo6zpe4dQ— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 7, 2017
Then, on Wednesday morning, Perry tweeted a clip of her nails, painted with the words "Find me," on top of a disco ball.
Advertisement
Fans have already found the musical orbs across the globe. A fan discovered one at a Milan hotel:
I found the discoball ✨@katyperry @MEMilanHotel listening to this brand new song ??❤ #ChainedToTheRhythm #FindME #MEMilanIlDuca #TheMEPeople pic.twitter.com/tfjMD9Wbf4— Caterina Tagliabue (@CateTb91) February 8, 2017
Another person found one in San Francisco.
@katyperry I found you in SF! The song is so good! #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/3JjO8srY4T— Korey Kuhl (@koreykuhl) February 8, 2017
A disco ball showed up in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.
THE FANS ARE LIVIN FOR THIS ? YAAAAS @KATYPERRY ??? #ChainedToTheRhythm #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/ZMA1PH93KA— Universal Music CA (@umusic) February 8, 2017
Okay this is nuts. There's a disco ball at Nathan Phillips Sq PLAYING BRAND NEW @KATYPERRY. Go check it out! #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/ef2nwP0dGO— TJ (@OnAirTJ) February 8, 2017
And another fan found one in London's Leicester Square.
AN ICONIC BOP I JUST GOT SCALPED IN LEICESTER SQUARE I LOVE #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM @katyperry QUEEN ??? pic.twitter.com/SltY7b37xf— adam (@basicallyadam) February 8, 2017
If you're wondering if one of the disco balls popped up in your city, Perry's website has a map detailing just where they are. Happy hunting!
Advertisement