What’s The Deal With Katy Perry & Those Disco Balls?

Meghan De Maria
Katy Perry's clues about her new music aren't exactly subtle, but that doesn't mean we're not pumped. Perry's been tweeting hints about her song "Chained to the Rhythm," which will be released on Friday. Fans don't have to wait until then to preview the track, though. The singer's been leaving music-playing disco balls around the world. On Tuesday night, Perry tweeted a video of her foot chained to a disco ball and wrote, "Why are we all so chained... #FRIDAYTHE10TH." The clip features the music, so it's not hard to infer what she meant with the hashtag.
Then, on Wednesday morning, Perry tweeted a clip of her nails, painted with the words "Find me," on top of a disco ball.
Fans have already found the musical orbs across the globe. A fan discovered one at a Milan hotel:
Another person found one in San Francisco.
A disco ball showed up in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.
And another fan found one in London's Leicester Square.
If you're wondering if one of the disco balls popped up in your city, Perry's website has a map detailing just where they are. Happy hunting!
