Someone Paid Nearly $100K For This Harambe-Shaped Cheeto

It's always fun to figure out what objects you can see in oddly-shaped foods. But we never thought to capitalize on the uncanny ones — especially ones that remind us of a tragic incident. Someone, though, has done exactly that — and made nearly $100,000 from it. After finding a Cheeto shaped like Harambe the gorilla, they auctioned it off in an eBay listing titled "Gorilla Hot Cheetos - RARE - One of a Kind Cheetos - Harambe Gorilla," USA Today reports. "I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla," reads the description. How was it shaped like Harambe in particular, and not just a gorilla? Good question. Apparently, it matches this particular photo of Harambe in a tree.
Start bidding on a Harambe Hot Cheeto. Biding is at $11.99https://t.co/Eg1CS9LMbs pic.twitter.com/G5XPyhjt6s— Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) February 6, 2017
Aside from being tasteless, this didn't sound like a promising business idea. But in fact, 132 people wanted it, and the winner paid $99,900.00. Cheetos fanatics could get five sets of the company's 18 karat cheetah-spotted earrings with that much money. (A Cheeto allegedly shaped like Harambe's poop is doing less well, with the top bid at $11.) So, the next time you open a bag of Cheetos, you may want to pay special attention to the shapes inside it. Hopefully, you'll find something less upsetting.
Advertisement