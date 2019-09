Someone Paid Nearly $100K For This Harambe-Shaped Cheeto

It's always fun to figure out what objects you can see in oddly-shaped foods. But we never thought to capitalize on the uncanny ones — especially ones that remind us of a tragic incident . Someone, though, has done exactly that — and made nearly $100,000 from it. After finding a Cheeto shaped like Harambe the gorilla , they auctioned it off in an eBay listing titled " Gorilla Hot Cheetos - RARE - One of a Kind Cheetos - Harambe Gorilla ," USA Today reports. "I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla," reads the description. How was it shaped like Harambe in particular, and not just a gorilla? Good question. Apparently, it matches this particular photo of Harambe in a tree.