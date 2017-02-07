This TV Host Had The Classiest Response After Being Body-Shamed

After seeing the comments on the initial photo, Oz penned a comment that she then took a screenshot of to share in another photo post. "I feel safe posting pics like this for all of you because I get how hard it is to feel good in our skin — whether we’re trying to lose or gain weight, whether we’ve had babies or not," she wrote. "We are under constant scrutiny. I am not perfect, I have not reached all my goals, I still see all my flaws first. But progress is everything, and one positive feeling begets another.”
Oz also thanked her followers for calling out the "obvious trolls" on her Instagram page, writing, "This is a space for positivity and smart strategies and results, but most importantly, it is a place for celebration and FUN." "I try not to give them too much thought, but know that I appreciate every single one of you, and you make me smile and I feel good every day," she wrote to her followers. "I hope I can do the same for you. Thank you!" Kudos to Oz for managing to dismiss her trolls in such a classy way — and for reminding us all that as hard as it can be to be positive, feeling good in our skin is important and worthy of the work that it can sometimes take.
