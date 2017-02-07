Alyssa Milano was really excited to show off her new cornrows in a picture that she posted on Instagram. But not everyone was a fan of her new ‘do. And apparently neither were some of the people in the picture with her. In a classic but brilliant case of online pettiness, users of both Instagram and Twitter literally zoomed in on the facial expressions of three Black people behind Milano in what appears to be a shoe store, or perhaps the shoe section of a department store. These onlookers appeared to be staring at Milano with faces of amused pity, disgust, and annoyance while she poses for the snap. They seem to have captured our reaction to yet another case of cultural appropriation before we were able to type a single comment. And the internet is running with it.