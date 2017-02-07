Zosia Mamet Opens Up About Her Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

If you've ever had a mystery medical issue that stumped docs and took way too long to diagnosis, then you'll understand what Zosia Mamet went through when a painful pelvic condition plagued her for years without relief. The Girls star opened up about her long battle with what was eventually diagnosed as pelvic floor dysfunction at AOL's Makers Conference in L.A. this week. "For six years, it felt like I had the worst UTI of my life," she told the audience, per Glamour. Mamet experienced symptoms, including extreme urinary frequency and intense vaginal pain during sex, but got no relief from the doctors she saw. Treatments didn't work and tests came back negative; doctors told her it was all in her head. "They told me I was crazy," the 29-year-old explained, adding that one physician told her, "You need to learn to self-soothe, missy." She added, "I had seriously started to believe all those dicks with plaques were right." It's alarming to think that someone could be denied proper care when they've been suffering for so long — especially considering Mamet is a celebrity with all the resources in the world. Fortunately, Mamet finally found an answer in the first woman doctor she saw: pelvic floor dysfunction. "'You can stop eating painkillers like Tic-Tacs, because we can fix you with physical therapy,'" the actress' doctor told her. "My answer was Pilates? Seriously!?" While everyone's journey to wellness is different, and what worked for Mamet's condition may not work for everyone's, it's good to know that she's finally found relief after all these years.
