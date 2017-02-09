Remember when we found almost $100,000.00 in under 10 minutes? In case you missed this marvel of modern money management: There is an actual, legit website where you can type in your name and find out if the government — or your employer, or another business, or your insurance company — owes you money. No strings attached. Really — the site is endorsed by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), and it's the country's database for unclaimed funds.
From adjusted bills to forgotten paychecks to puzzling refunds, these unclaimed funds add up: As we've mentioned, the U.S. is currently home to about 32 billion dollars that are just waiting around for their rightful owners. When R29 staffers plugged in our own names, the sources of our missing money ranged from closed bank accounts to abandoned first-job paychecks to a serious family inheritance.
But what about the Hollywood (and NYC, and Washington) elite? Surely celebrities have accountants who are expert — and expensive — enough not to leave unclaimed hundreds lying around? Apparently not. From Kim and Kanye to the Obamas, we did a deep dive into the unclaimed funds of the rich and famous — and came up with a combined total of $14,035.46 between 16 celebrities. Not too shabby — but also, probably chump change for most of these folks. (Especially for a certain billionaire who's currently "running" this country.)
Ahead, find out how much money these celebs are ignoring — and some of the strange places where that money is currently living in limbo. You may be surprised by the amounts, but you'll likely be more surprised by some of these celebs' real names.