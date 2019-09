Why You Might Want To Move To One Of These Cities, ASAP

The publication ranked the country's 100 most populated metro areas based on affordability, job prospects, and quality of life. Among the top 10 are Denver, CO; San Jose, CA; and Washington, D.C. U.S. News surveyed thousands of people across the U.S. to find out which qualities they consider important in a hometown. It also used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, and Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as its own rankings of best high schools and best hospitals