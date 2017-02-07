Why You Might Want To Move To One Of These Cities, ASAP

This land was made for you and me, as Lady Gaga sang at the Super Bowl last night — but parts of this land are more desirable to live on than others. Which parts? U.S. News & World Report released its 2017 Best Places to Live list today, which answers just that.
The publication ranked the country's 100 most populated metro areas based on affordability, job prospects, and quality of life. Among the top 10 are Denver, CO; San Jose, CA; and Washington, D.C. U.S. News surveyed thousands of people across the U.S. to find out which qualities they consider important in a hometown. It also used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, and Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as its own rankings of best high schools and best hospitals.
"When considering a move, people are concerned about finding a job in their field, earning enough to afford a home, sending their kids to good schools, and feeling like a part of their community," said Kim Castro, executive editor at U.S. News. "The Best Places to Live ranking takes all of that into account — the metro areas that do well are the ones with strong job markets and high quality of life."
Is your hometown — or, perhaps, your future hometown — one of the country's top 10 places to live? Find out, ahead.