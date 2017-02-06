This Cashier Had The Best Response To A Little Girl’s Panic Attack

Two years ago, Helen Martin's daughter was in Sainsbury's, a UK grocery store, when an alarm went off and triggered her anxiety attack. Since then, her daughter has been understandably wary of alarms — but one cashier had the perfect solution to help distract her. On a post to Sainsbury's Facebook page on Sunday, Martin recalled the stress her daughter went through due to the anxiety she gets from loud noises. "A few years ago she was in Sainsbury's when they did a fire alarm test and it completely traumatized her," she wrote. "It took 2 years to get her to go back into Sainsbury's and even now we have to ask if there are any schedule alarms before she will venture around the store." When the two of them were doing some last minute shopping on Saturday, Martin wrote, the lights began to dim to indicate that the store was closing soon. Martin's daughter immediately became upset, thinking that an alarm would go off. And that's when an employee stepped in, distracting Martin's daughter and drying her tears. "The lady working at the checkout could see something was wrong as I was trying to comfort her to allow me enough time to pay for the shopping, " Martin wrote. "I explained the problem and how the lights dimming had caused her to panic and she was just so lovely."