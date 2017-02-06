The Stranger Things Kids’ Reaction To Their Super Bowl Promo Was All Of Us

So here's an idea for a new show: Let's just watch the young stars of Stranger Things reacting to stuff. On Sunday night, 111 million Americans tuned in to watch the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Meanwhile, the young stars of Stranger Things awaited a major surprise. A teaser for the much-anticipated second season of the hit Netflix show aired. And it turns out we weren't the only ones excited to see the promo. Noah Schnapp, the actor who plays Will Byers, posted a sweet video with cast mates Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard. "Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!!" he exclaimed in the caption.
The adorable cast also shared "upside down" photos of themselves. So clever, these kids. This crew sure knows how to capture our hearts (and our Netflix queues).
