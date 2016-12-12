The castmembers of Stranger Things have spent the latter half of 2016 making the world fall in love with them. Of course, we're not talking about Winona Ryder (Joyce) or David Harbour (Chief Hopper) here. We mean the charming quintet of talented youths that is Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), and Noah Schnapp (Will). So of course, we were thrilled to learn that the Netflix sci-fi show was nominated for a Golden Globe. (As was star Winona Ryder, for Best Actress.) But our thrilled reactions weren't quite as cute as those of the wee Stranger Things actors.
On Monday morning, the gang — minus our girl Brown, sadly — watched the live announcements of the 2016 Golden Globes nominations. Somebody videotaped them while they watched the Best Drama category nominations, listening for the show's name. When Stranger Things is announced, they simultaneously jump for joy, high-five, and fall all over each other in a little heap of cuteness. Oh, and then in a final flourish of unbearable adorableness, Wolfhard yells, "Just like D&D!"
When you wake up to #GoldenGlobes nominations for best drama series and best actress in a drama Winona Ryder: pic.twitter.com/Kw5JkXD4TM— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 12, 2016
Matarazzo, Wolfhard, and the show's official Twitter account all shared different versions of the video — so you can enjoy the boys' priceless reaction from not one but three different angles. And yes, you really should watch them all for the full I-want-to-squeeze-them-they're-so-cute effect.
