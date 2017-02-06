Pretty much everyone remembers exactly where they were the moment they found out that Beyoncé is having twins. But for Dakota Johnson, it's all on video. The Fifty Shades Darker actress was hitting the red carpet for the film's Hollywood premiere last Thursday when she first heard the news, and her reaction is totally hilarious.
Head to the one-and-a-half minute mark to see the 27-year-old hear the joyous news during an interview with Access Hollywood — a full 24 hours after the incredible photoshoot hit the internet. The thing that makes it even better is the totally nonplussed reaction of her costar, Jamie Dornan. Like most of the world, he heard the news the day of. "I heard that yesterday," he told Johnson. "Congratulations — we don't know her." True, Mr. Grey, but that doesn't mean we're not over-the-moon excited for what's to come. Welcome aboard the Beyoncé Baby Train, Dakota. When the twins are actually born, we'll make sure she doesn't miss it.
