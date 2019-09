Head to the one-and-a-half minute mark to see the 27-year-old hear the joyous news during an interview with Access Hollywood — a full 24 hours after the incredible photoshoot hit the internet. The thing that makes it even better is the totally nonplussed reaction of her costar, Jamie Dornan. Like most of the world, he heard the news the day of. "I heard that yesterday," he told Johnson. "Congratulations — we don't know her." True, Mr. Grey, but that doesn't mean we're not over-the-moon excited for what's to come. Welcome aboard the Beyoncé Baby Train, Dakota. When the twins are actually born, we'll make sure she doesn't miss it.