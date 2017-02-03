You're probably still reeling from Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement and the accompanying photoshoot, but one mom wants to make something clear: She beat Bey to the punch. More specifically, she wants to make sure that her daughter never forgets that mom did an underwater pregnancy shoot before Beyoncé did. On Thursday, Jhalia Harris tweeted screenshots of a conversation she had with her mother, during which her mother sent her photo comparisons of herself and Beyoncé.
my mom is extremely annoying? "catch up Bey" ? pic.twitter.com/mMBC4RNjw8— lola? (@popitforlola) February 2, 2017
"But who did it better?!" her mom texted. "YA MAMA DID. BEEN DID THE UNDERWATER SHOOT. CATCH UP BEY." A mic drop if we ever heard one. Harris told BuzzFeed that her mother, Drina Adams, did her own pregnancy shoot in December before giving birth to Harris's baby brother, Giovani. The shoot, she explained, was "in order to get over her childhood fear of water after almost drowning." So when Bey decided to drop her own underwater photos, Harris got a text from her mother and the conversation that has now gone viral. At the time of writing, Harris's tweet of her conversation with her mother has received over 24,000 retweets. "I didn’t expect this to go viral simply because anyone who knows my mom and I know that I get goofy texts like this from my mom all the time!" Harris told BuzzFeed.
