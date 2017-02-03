Pitch Perfect 3 Just Cast A Comedy Legend

Another day, another addition to the epic cast that's assembling for Pitch Perfect 3. Star Anna Kendrick already gave us a rundown of which Barden Bellas would be reprising their roles (and so did Skylar Astin, though there's no good news on the Treblemaker front). Now Variety reports that there's a new addition to the cast. Variety confirms that John Lithgow is the latest name to be added to the musical spectacular's roster. While no additional details were provided, adding the comedic legend does offer the film plenty of Hollywood clout. After all, Lithgow nabbed a SAG Award for his work on Netflix's The Crown; his latest film, Beatriz at Dinner, just premiered at Sundance. PP3 also reunites Lithgow with Kendrick. They both appeared in The Accountant (2016). Lest you only remember Lithgow for his more serious work, such as Interstellar (2014) and Dexter, his comedic chops are just as seasoned. He appeared in the Shrek franchise, This Is 40, guest starred on How I Met Your Mother, and, of course, headed up the '90s classic 3rd Rock From the Sun. Plus, Lithgow has singing cred, too. In 2002, he won a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his role in Sweet Smell of Success. Pitch Perfect 3 is scheduled for release on December 22.
