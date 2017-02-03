This Was The Most Disturbing Part Of Last Night’s How To Get Away With Murder

Wes (Alfred Enoch) may be gone, but his character lives on in How To Get Away With Murder's third season, thanks to plenty of flashbacks. In last night's episode, we saw our favorite puppy dog get into Frank's (Charlie Weber) car after leaving the police station. This scene was intended to be quite dramatic. What were Frank and Wes talking about? Did Frank really drive Wes to the Keating house before the fire? The answer to that second question is "no" — Wes got back out of the car, and Frank was lying to the police by saying otherwise. But as for what they were talking about, I'm afraid I can't tell you, because I was too distracted by Wes' neck.
The human neck should not be capable of turning like this. How is Alfred Enoch even doing that?
Frank, however, is unfazed by Wes' jugular sorcery.
At this point, Wes is just daring Frank to ask how his neck is turned in such an unnatural way.
Turn your head back around, Wes! No one's body should be able to contort itself this way!
I have watched this scene three times, and all I can think about is Wes' neck, which looks like it should be a meme. (Like this one.) RIP Wes, and your uncanny neck-twisting skills.
