Nice try, Frank (Charlie Weber). Everything is always about Annalise (Viola Davis), and you know it. She’s still rotting in jail with her signature steely exterior, “losing it,” technically, but only the cinderblocks know. As her cellmate bullies her to sleep, a slight eyebrow flicker is the only evidence of the Lady Keating’s emotional distress. She can even handle getting called “Boy Killer” once or twice, because it’s just not accurate. But when A.D.A. Atwood (Milauna Jackson) triggers Annalise with the ultimate truth bomb — “You get vulnerable, broken people into your clutches and you devour them” — she finally breaks. You know what? She will accept that razorblade from her other cellmate, the nicer one. And she’ll take that thing to her own head in a tearing-out-the-weave scene that rivals Season 1’s epic cleaning-off-the-makeup scene in raw emotional power and face shakes. Our prisoner is not a fancy lady, not here. She’s a vulnerable, broken person trapped in her own clutches. “Bonnie, I deserve this,” Annalise croaks after their dim plan to let Frank take the fall for All The Murders backfires. Actually, if anyone “deserves this,” it might be Bonnie (Liza Weil). Episode 11’s blue-tinted flashback reveals that Bonnie was the one giving orders to Frank on the afternoon of the fire. After Wes (Alfred Enoch) got into Frank’s car, the pair had a heated passive-aggressive threat-off in which Wes was all “You killed my father” and Frank was all “You took my girl.” Crying on the inside, they fought about Laurel and Rebecca — but to no one’s surprise, this was really about Annalise, so take that, episode title. Anyway, Frank and Wes continued to taunt each other until the tension of being basically the same possibly unlovable nightmare person got too hot to handle and Wes stomped away. Frank phoned Bonnie: “We got a puppy problem. He knows Rebecca’s dead.” (Is anyone else in disbelief/annoyance that this is all hurtling back to Rebecca?) “Just don’t lose him,” warned Bonnie. Maybe Frank did lose him. Maybe Wes wandered into a pit of self-loathing and that’s where he died. We still have no idea what happened between 4:30 p.m. and the fire, and bleary eyewitness Laurel (Karla Souza) might not either, but we can assume her sudden, tearful recollection to police that Frank was the one she witnessed exiting the basement’s storm door just before the explosion is a bona fide, Bonnie-induced lie. Laurel’s claim that Frank knew she was pregnant with Wes’ baby that night is definitely a lie, as Laurel didn’t even know about the baby until she woke up in the hospital. Bonnie and Laurel assume that placing Frank at the scene, with motive, will be the final nail in his self-constructed coffin. NOPE. Thwarted! No one really believes Frank did it. He’s charged with Wes’ murder, all right, but as a co-conspirator to Annalise.