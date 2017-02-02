Some people pride themselves in having awesome taste in music. Me? Not so much. I like what makes my ears feel good, be it the catchy pop track in every commercial, or, you know, The Chainsmokers' latest single. I may not love everything that Drew Taggart says in interviews, but there are worse things than having "Closer" requested twice at a bar. Alas, not everyone is as chill with The Chainsmokers — Esquire recently likened them to Nickelback, perhaps the most mocked band in the history of music. What's the Grammy-nominated group to do? Why, own it, of course. Rather than let the diss article roll off their backs, The Chainsmokers decided to fire back with a musical tribute to their predecessor. The group even borrowed from Nickelback to tweet at Esquire and the article's author Matt Miller, writing: "It's not like you to say sorry so.." They then followed up with ode to Nickelback's "How You Remind Me."
. @esquire @Official_MattM It's not like you to say sorry so.. pic.twitter.com/7zS38kauWI— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) January 31, 2017
Maybe they really are Nickelback reincarnated. You gotta admit... the impression is on point.
