The Super Bowl is basically an excuse to put out as many things as possible that can be scooped up by a chip. It's also an excuse (if you ever really needed one) to eat as many Buffalo wings a you can, too. Thankfully, you can combine those two activities into a Buffalo chicken dip. Not only is it combing the two MVPs of the Super Bowl spread, it also helps cut down on mess from traditional wings. If you're not sold yet, consider this: there are about a million ways to make it, and, as long as lots of hot sauce is involved, there's no wrong way to eat it. Here are eight ways to make the iconic dip that will make your guests come back for more (and more... and more...). 1. Best Buffalo Chicken Dip
You can't go wrong with the classic. 2. Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Dip French Bread
I think I speak for everyone here when I say, ".... Holy moley." 3. Buffalo Chicken Crescent Ring
Maximum wow factor, minimal work. Plus, no need to worry about refilling the chip bowl. 4. Skillet Bread And Buffalo Chicken Dip
Your cast iron dreams of glory like this. 5. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
This version has the added benefit of also being a Buffalo-scented air freshener while it cooks. 6. Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Yet another Super Bowl staple gets in on the fun in this mash-up. 7. Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Dip
Or maybe you'd prefer your dip with a little beer? 8. Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
Now the vegetarians don't have to miss out on the fun.
