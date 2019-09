The Super Bowl is basically an excuse to put out as many things as possible that can be scooped up by a chip. It's also an excuse (if you ever really needed one) to eat as many Buffalo wings a you can, too. Thankfully, you can combine those two activities into a Buffalo chicken dip. Not only is it combing the two MVPs of the Super Bowl spread, it also helps cut down on mess from traditional wings. If you're not sold yet, consider this: there are about a million ways to make it, and, as long as lots of hot sauce is involved, there's no wrong way to eat it. Here are eight ways to make the iconic dip that will make your guests come back for more (and more... and more...).