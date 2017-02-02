This Horrible Person Decided To Tattoo Their Cat & We Are NOT Okay With It

The kitty, named Demon, was given an anesthetic to withstand the pain."Of course I feel pity for doing it to him. It's not like he wanted to do it himself. He has a different skin, so tattoos are applied differently," the owner remarked. Oh, you think? The result? Demon now has a cigarette, playing cards, a prison tower, and a woman's face inked on his body.



Ouch. Ouch. Ouch.