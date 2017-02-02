This Horrible Person Decided To Tattoo Their Cat & We Are NOT Okay With It

Humans can be so terrible sometimes. According to the Daily Mail, a Russian body art fanatic named Aleksandr (no last name) inhumanely tattooed his hairless Sphynx cat. But wait, it doesn't end there. Aleksandr gave his cat not one but FOUR tattoos.
Russian body artist gives his hairless Sphynx cat four tattoos https://t.co/ZNZDIic7Kh pic.twitter.com/iQ5y7b7g3S— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 2, 2017
The kitty, named Demon, was given an anesthetic to withstand the pain."Of course I feel pity for doing it to him. It's not like he wanted to do it himself. He has a different skin, so tattoos are applied differently," the owner remarked. Oh, you think? The result? Demon now has a cigarette, playing cards, a prison tower, and a woman's face inked on his body.
Ouch. Ouch. Ouch.
