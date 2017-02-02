All you need is love — according to John and Yoko, at least. Movie buffs and fans of The Beatles will see that maxim put to the test with the latest announcement from Yoko Ono. The avant-garde artist, musician, sometimes fashion designer, and cultural icon announced that she's producing a film that will explore her love story with John Lennon. Lest you think this is just some vanity project, Ono has assembled some major movie players to help her bring the film to life. Vulture reports that Michael De Luca, Josh Bratman, and Anthony McCarten (the man behind The Theory of Everything) are all attached to the film, which doesn't have a release date or title just yet. "The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage, and activism in the U.S. — with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want,” De Luca told Deadline. "I am also honored and privileged to be working with Yoko Ono, Anthony McCarten, and Josh Bratman to tell the story of two amazing global icons." No plot details have been released, but we expect the film to focus on Ono's controversial relationship with Lennon and the fallout that came after The Beatles' breakup. There's plenty to draw inspiration from, including the couple's infamous bed-in, those Bergdorf Goodman shopping sprees, and all the work they did to advocate for peace and art. Plus, knowing Ono's penchant for individual expression and personal style, there'll be plenty of fashion inspo to cull from the film and, of course, a killer soundtrack.
