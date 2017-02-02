Story from Food & Drinks

Get Your Super Bowl Party Poppin’ With These 10 Apps

Elizabeth Buxton
Chances are you've already thought (once, or constantly) about the spread you'll be digging into this Sunday. And sure, there may already be slices of pizza, dips, wings, chips, and more on that menu — but what about poppers? Hollowed out jalapeño peppers stuffed tenderly with cheese and wrapped in bacon, breaded, or even fried. Poppers are pure appetizer genius and can be whipped up just about any which way you want them. Scroll on down to check out ten empanada, taquito, dip, spring roll, and even grilled cheese popper recipes. It's game time.
1. Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Keep things classic with these bacon wrapped babies. 2. Black Bean Jalapeño Popper Eggrolls
A healthier approach to the deep-fried variety. 3. Puff Pastry Jalapeño Poppers
Part pigs in a blanket, part popper. 4. Cheesy Bacon Jalapeño Popper Dip
Poppers don't have to be just poppers, they can also be dip. 5. Jalapeño Popper Crescent Cups
It's game on when Crescent cups are involved. 6. Jalapeño Popper Sandwich
Pop your poppers into a grilled cheese sandwich. 7. Jalapeño Popper Chicken Flautas
These taquito poppers would pair perfectly with a spicy margarita. 8. Jalapeño Popper Wontons
Try stuffing your jalapeño poppers inside a crispy wonton wrapper. 9. Jalapeño Popper Empanadas
We can't decide what we're looking forward to more: Munching on a jalapeño popper empanada or the halftime show? 10. Jalapeño Popper Cheesy Garlic Bread
Who needs pizza when you have this cheesy popper garlic bread?
