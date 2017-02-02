Story from Food & Drinks

Denny’s Tweeted About Eating Babies As Part Of A Terrible Beyoncé Joke

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.
After Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins, the Internet erupted with funny memes. But it also inspired something less funny and more painfully awkward: a tweet about eating babies. The quip came from the diner chain Denny's, which tweeted, "Wow, Bey has TWO buns in the oven! That’s just an expression, by the way. Please don’t eat those buns. They are babies." Get it? Because "buns in the oven" can mean food or babies. Yeah, we said it was a terrible joke.
As Mashable reports, commenters were pretty confused.
At least we got some fantastic new memes out of it.
We just hope Beyoncé never catches wind of this bizarre suggestion that someone might confuse her kids with bread.
