After Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins, the Internet erupted with funny memes. But it also inspired something less funny and more painfully awkward: a tweet about eating babies. The quip came from the diner chain Denny's, which tweeted, "Wow, Bey has TWO buns in the oven! That’s just an expression, by the way. Please don’t eat those buns. They are babies." Get it? Because "buns in the oven" can mean food or babies. Yeah, we said it was a terrible joke.
wow, bey has TWO buns in the oven! that’s just an expression by the way. please don’t eat those buns. they are babies.— Denny's (@DennysDiner) February 1, 2017
What’re you doing, @DennysDiner? Like actually, what are you doing? pic.twitter.com/GCCmnI9lue— Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) February 1, 2017
@DennysDiner This is you right now: pic.twitter.com/PHwKHYqLMb— Unholy (((Moses))) (@UnholyMoses) February 1, 2017
@CharlesPulliam carefully distinguishing between eating babies and not eating babies— Tom McKay (@thetomzone) February 1, 2017
At least we got some fantastic new memes out of it.
RT "@DennysDiner: wow, bey has TWO buns in the oven! that’s just an expression by the way. please don’t eat those buns. they are babies." pic.twitter.com/iTQ5Fyi9kH— mike taddow (@taddmike) February 1, 2017
We just hope Beyoncé never catches wind of this bizarre suggestion that someone might confuse her kids with bread.
