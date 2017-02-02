Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) may be the first people you think of when you hear "twincest," but Riverdale definitely gave Game of Thrones some competition in that department. The pilot episode of the new CW series revealed just how close Blossom twins Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jason (Trevor Stines) were before the latter's mysterious murder, and the vibes were...well, weird. The pair's intimate early morning boat ride, Cheryl calling Jason her soulmate and acting as the school's "red widow" after his death...it all felt highly romantic, despite the fact that these two once shared a womb. While we're not crazy for thinking that the Blossom twins were doing more than just rowing their boat the day Jason disappeared into the water, those already icked out can breathe easy, as there won't be any brother/sister romance on Riverdale. (Well, at least not between the Blossom kids.) Petsch spoke to TVLine and revealed how Cheryl actually feels about her twin: “She’s not in love with him in an intimate and sexual way...It’s that he’s the only person who’s ever shown her unconditional love, and [he’s] the only person she’s ever unloaded unconditional love back to. So it’s a very awkward, weird place for her when she loses him to realize she’s so in love with him and so obsessed with him because no one loves her like he did. Her family doesn’t show love to her. She’s distraught and so lonely without him.” While Riverdale hasn't verged from its Archie Comics source material so much that it makes the Blossom twins lovers, it has made Cheryl's life 100% more depressing. Maybe we'll see a softer side to this mean girl after all. I'm just thrilled we won't see her macking on her brother.
