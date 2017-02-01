This Rainbow Fan Brush Is The Prettiest Beauty Tool We’ve Ever Laid Eyes On

Here’s some news that’s bound to brighten up your day (and skin): A rainbow fan brush exists. It's called the Rain Glow, and it's made specifically for perfecting your highlighter application. If that isn’t proof that some dreams really do come true, then we don’t know what is. The latest candidate for most whimsical makeup tool comes courtesy of Spectrum Collections, the go-to brand for vegan, cruelty-free brushes and accessories that are as cute as they are animal-friendly. But giving us the prettiest fan brush we've ever seen seemingly wasn't enough — they also went ahead and added a generous amount of sparkles to the baby-blue handle.
The brush’s wide shape and super soft bristles are perfect for sweeping powder highlighter across your cheekbones, forehead, chin, and down the bridge of your nose. (Anywhere the light naturally hits.) For $25, getting lit doesn’t come cheap. But you can’t put a price on radiant skin, now can you?
