This Is The Healthiest & Happiest State In The U.S.

If you're considering a getaway to somewhere a little happier and less stressful, it's time to pack your bags and head to Hawaii. The state has once again claimed top prize for the healthiest and happiest state in the U.S., according to Gallup-Healthways' latest annual Well-Being Rankings.
The 2016 State Well-Being Rankings, released on Wednesday, measure how Americans feel about their physical health, social connections, finances, community, and sense of worth. (So it's not just about, y'know, proximity to a tropical beach.)
"Hawaii has had a heck of a run," Dan Witters, research director of the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, told TODAY. "They do a lot of things right there. They take good care of themselves. They do the blocking and tackling of physical wellness really well."
Not to mention, the state also reports relatively low levels of daily stress, and residents generally feel safe where they live.
The report also found that, overall, the adult smoking rate in the U.S. dropped down to 18% from 21.1% when the rankings began in 2008. However, the rates of diabetes and depression were higher than they had ever been since the rankings started.
Curious to see where your state ranks? Click ahead to see the top 10 healthiest — and unhealthiest — states in the U.S.