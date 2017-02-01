Story from Movies

The Matrix Cast Had A Major Reunion

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images.
Pictured: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne on January 30
They're older, hairier, and less prone to wearing black leather, but the Matrix cast is still going strong. Monday night's Los Angeles premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 set the scene for a reunion for Matrix stars Keanu Reeves (Neo), Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus), and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity). Fishburne plays a crime lord in the sequel to Reeves' hitman action thriller, while Moss must have just followed the white rabbit and ended up at the premiere. It's been almost 14 years since the trio last starred in a Matrix film. Their little reunion, however, has reignited hope that they'll return for yet another sequel. "Can we get another movie or reboot please?" one Matrix devotee tweeted.
Failing that, fans are pushing for Moss to at least pop up in the next John Wick film. To be fair, that would have the whole number three/Trinity thing going for it.
Sequel or no, one thing does seem pretty obvious: These people don't seem to have aged a damn day.
