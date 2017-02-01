The Matrix Cast Had A Major Reunion

They're older, hairier, and less prone to wearing black leather, but the Matrix cast is still going strong. Monday night's Los Angeles premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 set the scene for a reunion for Matrix stars Keanu Reeves (Neo), Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus), and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity). Fishburne plays a crime lord in the sequel to Reeves' hitman action thriller, while Moss must have just followed the white rabbit and ended up at the premiere. It's been almost 14 years since the trio last starred in a Matrix film. Their little reunion, however, has reignited hope that they'll return for yet another sequel. "Can we get another movie or reboot please?" one Matrix devotee tweeted.
@JohnWickMovie @GettyImages this is AWESOME!!! I just wish they'll make new Matrix— Came CJ (@Akaira00) February 1, 2017
@JohnWickMovie @Da_Nerdette @GettyImages can we get another movie or reboot please— Mr L. Smith (@MrLSmith21) February 1, 2017
Failing that, fans are pushing for Moss to at least pop up in the next John Wick film. To be fair, that would have the whole number three/Trinity thing going for it.
@JohnWickMovie It's a teaser...only Neo in 1st... Neo & Morpheus in 2nd & next we will get Neo, Morpheus & Trinity in JW3 ?@GettyImages— Blake (@blake_kc) January 31, 2017
Sequel or no, one thing does seem pretty obvious: These people don't seem to have aged a damn day.
