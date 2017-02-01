“Definitely. That’s not a contentious point. I think he would be the first one to admit that he wants to be rich and famous, but I also think there’s a part of him that was very romantic, and his romantic notions of the way that a man and a woman should be together, and the romance that he wanted was a massive part in his success and his demise at the same time. You know he fell head over heels in love with Zelda, and she was definitely his muse. You know you could argue that even if he didn’t take words from her diary, or he didn’t use her words in his books, he probably would not have been successful without having met her because she was such a huge inspiration to him.”“That’s a good question! I mean I don’t want to speak for F. Scott — I don’t know him — but from my opinion, he probably would have a few problems with it. I’d say there was no doubt that he liked the attention and he certainly got to a place that he wanted to be, so I would think that the fact that it’s called Z [and not] F may be a little bit annoying to him.”“I think ultimately what catapulted them into success, but also their demise, was their relationship. I don’t know if that is indicative of the time, I think that kind of transcends time. In a way if they were around at this point they probably would have been kings and queens of social media. But I also feel like their relationship was so tumultuous that it didn’t matter what time period they were in, [they] probably would have ended up the same way. As long as there’s alcohol and drugs around..."“They had a lot of stuff in the 1920s. If we were doing an interview back then, I have a feeling there would be like different things to facilitate stupid stuff. I’d have a big cast iron thing so I could put my cigarette, and then there’d be a holder. When we went into the sets, I didn’t know what [some of that stuff] was or what it could be used for — and they were very elaborate. Really, a lot of rich mahogany and leather-bound books. There was a lot of wealth that was really interesting to see when we filmed in New York. There’s just a lot of craftsmanship that you don’t get these days. You can really sense the history in a lot of places that we shot. Luckily in New York there are so many of those places that haven’t been changed."“I don’t know, I gotta ask you. Can you see Jesus in there?"