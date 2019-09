They say you can learn a lot about a person from what they watch on TV. Though in this day and age, we judge people on what they spend a day binge-watching. Today, Zendaya gave us ample material to dissect. The 20-year-old actress recently gave fans access to her Netflix viewing habits, via her app . So, what's on her radar you ask? “ Shameless . I’m already on episode 10 of the fifth season. I can not stop watching it," she says. “I’m going way too fast. I hate that. You know when you watch your favorite show almost too much? To a point where like you get sad because you know it’s going to end soon and you’re going to have nothing to do with your life?” she says. I think we can all relate. Personally, I'm still looking for a replacement for Breaking Bad.