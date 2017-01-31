They say you can learn a lot about a person from what they watch on TV. Though in this day and age, we judge people on what they spend a day binge-watching. Today, Zendaya gave us ample material to dissect. The 20-year-old actress recently gave fans access to her Netflix viewing habits, via her app. So, what's on her radar you ask? “Shameless. I’m already on episode 10 of the fifth season. I can not stop watching it," she says. “I’m going way too fast. I hate that. You know when you watch your favorite show almost too much? To a point where like you get sad because you know it’s going to end soon and you’re going to have nothing to do with your life?” she says. I think we can all relate. Personally, I'm still looking for a replacement for Breaking Bad.
Zendaya also revealed that she's a big fan of Grey's Anatomy, A Different World, and Grace and Frankie. Good stuff. The woman is clearly a serious type who appreciates a touch of drama between complex characters. And while she did jump on the zombie-apocalypse train momentarily, the stress became a bit much. When it comes to The Walking Dead she says,"I can’t feel this kind of stress every time I watch an episode. It’s exhausting." She gave up after season 3. As for the series she couldn't get into? Narcos. Check out her confessional video, below.
