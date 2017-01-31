Last week, McDonald's made its signature Big Mac Sauce available by the bottle for one day only. It was all to celebrate the unveiling of the chain's two new Big Mac sizes. If you made the responsible decision to not take last Thursday off work in order to spend the day searching for the bottles at every McDonald's location within a 100-mile radius of your house, you may be regretting that choice right about now. Don't fret just yet, though. Despite the fact that January 26 was the only day McDonald's was giving away the stuff, you can still get the special sauce elsewhere. Delish recently drew our attention to the fact that quite a few bottles of Big Mac Sauce are currently for sale on eBay. Curious, we headed over to see how many are still available and how much they're going for. As of right now, when you search "Big Mac Sauce" on eBay, you get 356 results — although some of them are just regular bottles of Thousand Island dressing, so beware of that trick. There may be plenty bottles left for you to buy, but there's a catch. Many of these bottles are listed for a lot of money. Delish reported that the average price of this products falls between $100 and $200, but there are quite a few listings asking for more. The most expensive asking price on eBay right now is $100,000. Yep, that's 100k for a single bottle of Big Mac Sauce.
Advertisement
If you can afford to drop that insane amount on Big Mac Sauce, more power to you. If not, you'll just have to keep an eye on those more moderately priced bottles in the $100 to $1,000 range. Or, you could just mix together some mayo, ketchup, and relish and call it a day.
Advertisement