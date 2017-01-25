You Can Get Bottled Big Mac Sauce — But Only For One Day

We already told you that McDonald's is introducing two new Big Macs. But you didn't think that the fast food chain was going to just quietly unleash the new burgers on the world without fanfare, did you? To honor the debut of the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr., McDonald's will be giving away bottles of its secret Big Mac sauce — a first for the 77-year-old chain. McDonald's announced the news via Twitter this morning, but there's a catch. The bottles of Big Mac sauce will be available for one day only: Thursday, January 26.
A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors—like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one! ?? pic.twitter.com/nbT0GVrI8l— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2017
Additional news will roll out tomorrow, but according to a press release, "Bottles of our beloved Big Mac Special Sauce will be available on January 26 at participating restaurants nationwide and on McDonald’s social channels. Quantities will vary per location." Food & Wine reports that while McDonald's has offered bottled Big Mac sauce in other countries, this is the very first time it'll be available in America. While we're not sure if it's meant to be a collector's item or if you're actually supposed to use the secret sauce, Big Mac devotees are going to want to check their Twitter feeds tomorrow morning.
