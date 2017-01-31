Cuomo Plans To Protect Roe V. Wade Via New York State Constitution

What with his time spent fighting Trump-inspired hate crimes and xenophobia, offering free tuition to low-income students, and protecting birth control access for all, there's no doubt that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has heard the people's voices loud and clear. And his latest announcement is no exception: Cuomo stated that he is planning to make Roe v. Wade part of the New York State constitution. New York Magazine reports that Cuomo spoke at tonight's rally led by Family Planning Advocates (an organization that lobbies for Planned Parenthood) about his proposed amendment to include Roe v. Wade in the state constitution. This would mean that, regardless of whether President Trump fulfills his (or rather, Vice President Mike Pence's) promise to overturn the historic abortion ruling, those seeking abortion services in NY state would still have access to them. “As Washington seeks to limit women’s rights, we seek to protect them,” Cuomo said in his rally speech. “We will not allow the progress of the women’s movement to be stopped, and we must seize this opportunity to bring the state and the nation forward and stand up for women’s health.” The bad news? This proposed amendment would need to be passed by two separately elected legislatures, The NY Daily News reports. Which means the earliest it could show up in front of voters is 2019. Ladies, let's keep those post-election IUD insertions going strong.
Advertisement