Nick Viall Thinks Two-On-One Bachelor Date Was A Disaster

There's good TV and then there's great TV. Good TV is, like, Bachelor savant Corinne ripping her top off in the pool. Great TV is putting Corinne and Taylor, who had literally just been in a confrontation, on a two-on-one date in a swamp. We're going to repeat, so it will register. Corinne and Taylor, who had just been in an emotional confrontation, are going to be in a swamp on a two-on-one date with Bachelor Nick Viall. "It was pretty much a disaster," Viall says in this promo. "This is the only thing preventing us from walking into the middle of the street and setting ourselves on fire," literally every other person in America. We're incredibly here for this. We need this. Please let Corinne stay around, maybe forever.
