Teen Mom‘s Jenelle Evans Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Daughter

Given the twin stressors of early-life pregnancy and reality television fame, the fact that any of the Teen Mom stars are remotely functional is frankly miraculous. Generating and safeguarding human life is tough enough without MTV cameras tracking one's every move. But the stars have generally managed just fine. Jenelle Evans' third baby, Ensley, is just as adorable as her brothers Jace and Kaiser. Evans drove the point home when she captured Kaiser holding Ensley. We're not exactly sure how to classify the look on Kaiser's face, but it's a good one. Maybe hovering somewhere between a smirk and lips pursed? It's one of those inscrutable expressions that only children can achieve. Check out the picture below.
