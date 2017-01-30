Selena Gomez Loves Pizza As Much As We Do

Seeing as she's an international pop star, a successful actress, and one of the most followed people on Instagram, it may seem like we don't have a lot in common with Selena Gomez. However, a recent photo posted by Gomez proves there is one very important thing we all can agree on, and that's pizza. Selena recent posted a #FlashbackFriday photo to Instagram, and we can totally relate to it. In the pic, the singer is decked out in a gorgeous red gown. Her hair and make-up are done perfectly, and she looks like a true Hollywood bombshell. With all the glamor happening in this one photo, you'd think we be a little jealous of her look. But really, the one thing we want is the hot piece of pizza she's munching on. That's right, Selena's all done up, ready to go to the 2015 BBC Children in Need event, but she still found a minute to enjoy a slice.