Last night, Miss France Iris Mittenaere was crowned Miss Universe 2017. The event will forever be remembered as her special night. But it will also be a noteworthy night for another contestant's impressive performance — Miss Netherlands Zoey Ivory, who secretly stole the show with an impromptu Beyoncé-inspired performance. She slayed her moves to "Single Ladies," unafraid to hold back her hand flips and hip thrusts even though she was standing next to dozens of other Misses.
First spotted by members in the audience, video footage of Ivory's spontaneous on-stage moves have now gone viral. First posted on Reddit and then on The Daily Dot, the 23-year-old contestant has become one of the highlights of the glamorous night. It just goes to show that the music video dance (which has been spoofed again and again) just never gets old. It's safe to say that Bey herself would be proud of her confidence.
Simply flawless, darling.
