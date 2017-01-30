How Bruno Mars’ Life Changed After The Sudden Death Of His Mom

When Bruno Mars suddenly lost his mom four years ago, his life was changed forever. In an interview with Latina, Mars said a part of him was lost when his mom Bernadette San Pedro Bayot's died from a brain aneurysm in 2013 at the age of 55 years old. “The woman who taught you to love, showed you what a woman is supposed to be,” he said. "When that goes away, a little more than half your heart goes away with it.” The singer said it was his mom who always inspired him to keep going when he was first starting out. Throughout his career she would call or text him after a show to celebrate or to suggest he get more sleep. "You just gotta know that she’s with me everywhere I go,” he said. Mars isn't sure if his mom's death changed his music, but he knows it changed his life. "She’s more than my music," he said. "If I could trade music to have her back, I would." Her unexpected passing also changed his outlook on life. After she died, Mars said, he couldn't help but think about the things he should have done or the things he wished he would have said. "It shows you the real importance of life," Mars said. "Nothing else matters in this world but family and your loved ones.”
