Good News: Ordering Starbucks Just Got Easier

It's Monday morning, which means you're probably in need of a Starbucks fix. Lucky for all of you who are dragging after the weekend, the coffee company just introduced a super simple way to place your order. For the very first time, Starbucks customers can order their coffee and whatever else they may want by using voice commands. If you have Amazon's Alexa, there's now a Starbucks Reorder Skill. This allows you to place your favorite Starbucks order just by saying, “Alexa, order my Starbucks." Sounds like an easy way to get your caffeine throughout the day, but what if you don't have an Amazon Alexa? Don't worry, there's another way to voice order. In addition to Alexa voice commands, Starbucks is beta testing what it's calling My Starbucks Barista. This is a new feature integrated into the Starbucks iOS mobile app, which allows you to place orders by voice. Right now, select customers will be able to speak into their phones while using the feature and pick up their order, ready to go minutes later.
According to a press release, the beta test is now available to one thousand customers all over the country, and the company is planning to continue rolling out the feature in phases through Summer 2017. An Android version of My Starbucks Barista is expected to be released later this year as well. Getting your daily dose of Starbucks has never been easier, which is welcomed news to all of us feeling seriously sluggish today.
