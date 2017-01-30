We’re just a little more than a week into Donald Trump’s presidency, and no matter which side of the aisle you're on, it’s undeniable that it’s been a whirlwind of a first 11 days. On day one, Trump signed an executive order that promises to repeal Obamacare; on his fourth day in office, he abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership. On Friday, January 27, the president signed an executive order limiting the flow of refugees into the U.S.
So, apart from marching or calling your local representatives, how can you take action to make sure you have a voice in where our country is headed? Well, a good place to start is by putting your money where your mouth is. Consider making a donation, even a small one, to an organization whose mission you support — whether it's working to preserve women's reproductive rights or fighting for civil liberties. If you're not sure where to start, we've compiled a list of some of the organizations that are trustworthy, doing great work, and that could really use your support right now. The road to revolution starts here…